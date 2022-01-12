The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hershey by 291.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hershey by 26.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

