Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.75

Shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

