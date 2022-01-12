NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.08

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 267343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Cormark boosted their target price on NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of NextSource Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

