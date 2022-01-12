Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 55,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,755,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.