Hiblocks Price Hits $0.0027 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and $128,654.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.36 or 0.07589809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.31 or 1.00140425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HIBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.