Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

