M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,242 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

