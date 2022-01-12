SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.22

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 26707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 66,807 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.