Assure (CVE:IOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.10

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.20. The stock has a market cap of C$78.32 million and a PE ratio of -18.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

