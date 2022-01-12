Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.77 million.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CBOE opened at $125.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.44. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

