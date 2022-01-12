Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.97. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

