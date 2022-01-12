Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 9.4%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 1,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,448,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

