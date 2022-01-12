Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.29

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 18596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 863,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

