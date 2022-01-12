Analysts Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $20.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.