Analysts Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $20.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.60%.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.