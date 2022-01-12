Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target at $245.00

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLFPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

