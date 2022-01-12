Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Tops $16.33 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $664,306.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.36 or 0.07589809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.31 or 1.00140425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 458,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 106,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

