DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0361 on Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $286,649.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.