Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NYSE BX opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

