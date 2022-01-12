FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.