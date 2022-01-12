Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 5%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 23,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 818,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA cut their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Autohome’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Autohome by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

