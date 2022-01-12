Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Down 9.2%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.34 and last traded at $77.66. 53,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,100,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

