Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 204,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,853,140 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $7.22.

The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,350,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

