Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $29.19. Valhi shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valhi by 8,284.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valhi by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi by 4,870.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

