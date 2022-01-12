Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 8,100 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAXU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAXU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

