Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $969,000 in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.46% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRIV opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

