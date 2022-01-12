Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cognex were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

