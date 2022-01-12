Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,086 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.