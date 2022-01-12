Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. cut their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.79.

BIIB opened at $241.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

