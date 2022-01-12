Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

