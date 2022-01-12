The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 867.93 ($11.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 834.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 790.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 678 ($9.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 867.93 ($11.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £574.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

