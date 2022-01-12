Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 187.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

