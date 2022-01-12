Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

