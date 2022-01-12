Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 750 ($10.18) price objective on the stock.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($9.50) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 733.78 ($9.96).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 737 ($10.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 732.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 747.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.17. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 607 ($8.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 810.50 ($11.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

