Commerce Bank Sells 949 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.