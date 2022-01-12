FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By KeyCorp

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE:HUN opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

