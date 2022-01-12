Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.21.

Humana stock opened at $391.66 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.