Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 345,651 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $95.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.