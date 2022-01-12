Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

AIRC opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

