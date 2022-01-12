Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,012 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

