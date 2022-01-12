Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 80.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,272 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.