55I LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

55I LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,815,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.