55I LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 333,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 848,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in CSX by 46.8% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 71.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

