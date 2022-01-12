Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

