Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $93,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $362.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.59. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $218.58 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

