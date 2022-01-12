CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,806 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of CrowdStrike worth $146,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $8,258,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,285 shares of company stock valued at $36,948,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $196.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

