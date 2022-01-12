Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

