Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

