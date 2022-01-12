55I LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.10. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.