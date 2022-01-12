55I LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

