Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Trustmark worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Trustmark by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

